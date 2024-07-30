Music Notes: Kid Cudi's walking again, Snoop Dogg gets in the pool with Michael Phelps and more

-- Fans think Frank Ocean is teasing some new music. In a post shared Monday, he included a photo of him in a studio with a bass guitar in hand. Guess we'll have to wait and see what happens.

-- Kid Cudi can finally walk again after injuring his foot at Coachella. "This is F@$!%KIN crazy. I didnt think this would happen so soon," he wrote, alongside a video of him taking steps without a boot. "Damn near walkin regular, not much pain, smooth fluid motion. The Return of the Chosen…"

-- Keke Palmer and SZA's upcoming buddy comedy is slowly coming together. SZA will make her acting debut in the movie, which now has Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams, Janelle James, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Maude Apatow in the cast, according to Deadline.

-- As part of his coverage for the Paris Olympics, Snoop Dogg got in the pool with Michael Phelps and displayed his swimming skills, looking to learn some ways to improve his technique. A video of their meetup is now on YouTube.

-- Lil Yachty's label and collective Concrete Boys is now short one person. He just announced Karrahbooo is no longer in the group. "I'mma say this s*** one time," he shared on Instagram. "We have split ways with Karrah as far as this Concrete s***. I have nothing bad to say, nothing negative to say about Karrah. I wish her the best in her career."

-- Monica is back with the talent agency that represented her back in the day. "I'm truly excited about this full circle moment to reconnect with WME since that's where it all started for me with my debut album, 'Miss Thang!'" she said. Both her R&B album, MDA, and her country album, Open Roads, will drop later this year.

