Music Notes: Kevin Hart and Usher, Cardi B and Halle Bailey

-- Kevin Hart attempted to take over Usher's show at the Intuit Dome Thursday, but Usher wasn't having it. A clip from the concert shows Kevin trying to perform his rendition of "Nice & Slow" with a mic stand in hand. He even rips off his shirt before Usher catches him onstage and asks, "What the f*** are you doing?!" The two go back and forth as Kev begs to sing a song and is denied. "U can try, but you'll never be me...'chocolate droppa,'" Usher wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of Kev's takeover.

-- Cardi B helped WWE make its announcement for 2025's SummerSlam, which is headed to East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. In the ad, she's featured alongside WWE superstar Bianca Belair, who she calls to deliver the good news. "I got two words for you: SummerSlam. MetLife," Cardi said, to which Bianca replied, "I'm pretty sure that's one word." Cardi then said, "Two nights."

-- Halle Bailey's been a lot of places, but London is very special to her. "I think there are so many places I've been that feel very memorable to me, but the one that stands out in particular would be London," she tells People. "I lived there for almost up to a year for filming of The Little Mermaid," she says. "London will always have a special place in my heart. I feel like that's my second home."

