Music Notes: Common and Pete Rock's new video, London benefit concert featuring Yasiin Bey and more

-- Common and Pete Rock have released "All Kind of Ideas" and its accompanying video. The track is the first new studio record Pete Rock has rapped on in five years. The video captures the two working during a studio session, with the process embodying "the nostalgic underground hip-hop scene of the 90s."

"All Kind of Ideas" is the third cut off Common and Pete's joint album, The Auditorium, Vol. 1, following "Wise Up" and "Dreamin.'" It's due out July 12.

-- If you're wondering what label Gunna is on, he told Spotify's RapCaviar the answer. "I'm still providing. We still pushing. No paperwork has been changed," said the rapper, who was released from jail after entering an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case. "So it's like, whatever's been getting and how we've been pushing this s***, it's still going."

-- Earl Sweatshirt, Yasiin Bey, Daniel Caesar and more are coming together for a special cause. They're set to perform at the Troxy in London on July 4 for the Artists for Aid concert benefitting the people of Gaza and Sudan. Tickets are now available to purchase.

-- XXXTentacion's father is the latest to sing Kendrick Lamar's praises. While many have praised K. Dot for his lyrical ability, Dwayne Onfroy simply shared a message thanking him for supporting his late son.

"Special big-up, shoutout goes to Kendrick Lamar...I just want to say, first off all, thank you for giving my son a platform when he was an unknown artist. On his first single.You gave him a shoutout when his album released. You stepped up to the plate for him when a lot of people just stood by and stood back," he said, in part.

