Music Notes: A Boogie's first Diamond song, Toni Braxton extends tour and more

-- A Boogie wit Da Hoodie has earned his first-ever Diamond certification with "Drowning" featuring Kodak Black, which has successfully sold 10 million copies. He was presented with a plaque during his sold-out hometown show at New York's Madison Square Garden on Monday. He brought 50 Cent, Fabolous, Cash Cobain, Mary J. Blige and more artists onstage to perform.

-- Ready, Set, Love! Gunna is considering adding a few love songs to his new album. "I might do this love album," he told Spotify's A Day In The Life. "Not all love songs but just a pocket of songs that's more intimate," Gunna clarified. "I think that's going to be the next album for me."

--Speaking of albums, Metro Boomin may release just one more on streaming services. He explained why via a shared tweet that read, "A fan needs to stream an artist's music 20 times a day for a whole year for that artist to make $25 from a fan."

-- Toni Braxton has added more dates to her Love & Laughter tour with Cedric the Entertainer. The six new dates at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas are: Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, and Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. Tickets for the added shows will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT.

-- Rapper Julio Foolio, born Charles Jones, has died at age 26. WTVG reports he was killed in a shooting Sunday in Tampa, Florida, where he'd gone to celebrate his birthday. A law firm representing Julio says he was ambushed following his involvement in an accident that took place in his hotel's parking lot. He was known for his song "Voo Doo."

