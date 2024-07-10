Music Notes: 50 Cent teases Tyler Perry collab, Bell Biv Devoe and 112 to perform in Georgia and more

Bell Biv Devoe will join 112 when they take the stage at the Atrium Health Amphitheater in Macon, Georgia, on July 20. "We'll be there with 112," Ricky Bell told WGXA. "I heard that's a new theater down there. We're excited. I heard it's like a brand spanking new and beautiful. We love that whole amphitheater setup; the stage is kind of like half outside. That should be fun this time for the summer." As for what they will perform, he says, "All of the classics: 'Poison,' 'Do Me,' 'Smile Again.'"

Mary J. Blige is cooking something up in the studio. In a post Tuesday, she shared, "New music coming soon."

50 Cent is teasing a collaboration with Tyler Perry. "BIG collaboration coming soon sprinkle a little Tyler, sprinkle a little 50 and BOOM you can't beat it! HISTORY IN THE MAKING," he wrote on Instagram. The caption accompanied a clip of Tyler saying he's proud of 50's success. "I'm so proud of that man. He's amazing and he's blowing it up out of the water. I'm super, super proud of him." When asked if they would collab, he added, "If he wants to. I love that dude."

Jay-Z, Ye and Frank Ocean came together in 2011 for their song "No Church in the Wild," which now soundtracks the trailer for Gladiator II, starring Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal. The trailer is available on YouTube.

