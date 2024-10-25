Melanie Fiona makes musical return with 'Say Yes' and 'I Choose You'

It's been over 12 years since Melanie Fiona released her last album, The MF Life. Now back with two new singles, "Say Yes" and "I Choose You," Melanie says she was simply experiencing life.

"I have to give myself space to grow and outgrow, to win, to lose, to be high, to be low,” she tells ABC Audio. "I had to really focus on mental health … [and] take a step back from the spotlight … to protect my peace, to find my way to gain better grounding, spirituality, connection, to self-fortify relationships, build a life and not just a living.”

With her purpose these last few years being family-driven, Melanie says she had to allow herself to be "selfish" and return to music because it, too, is part of her purpose. Everything then took place organically, leading to her new songs.

"Say Yes" was co-written with SiR, with contributions from Thundercat, Charlie Bereal and Chris Dave. It was created while reflecting on the feeling of embarking on her relationship with her husband.

“It was this very sacred space of we're both scared to love someone again, but in order to get to this life that could be ours, we have to be willing to say yes,” she says of the song, which was recorded live in a session she’ll remember “as one of my top creative moments of my life and career.”

“I Choose You” has an R&B reggae vibe, a nod to Melanie’s Caribbean heritage and love for R&B. “I wanted to make something that would be reflective for people at their weddings," she says.

Both songs, which Melanie hopes "act as affirmations for people," are previews to her upcoming EP, Say Yes. "Say yes to yourself. Say yes to your dream. ... Say yes to the life that's waiting for you that you deserve," Melanie says.

