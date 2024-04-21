Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest and Kool & the Gang are among the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, who were announced Sunday, April 21, on American Idol.

The Rock Hall will also induct Dionne Warwick, and late Motown songwriter and producer Norman Whitfield with the Musical Excellence Award. Additionally, late blues icon Big Mama Thornton, and British blues musicians John Mayall and the late Alexis Korner are being inducted with the Musical Influencer Award.

"Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations," says John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

Also being enshrined this year are pop diva Cher, metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, '70s and '80s rock hitmakers Foreigner, '70s superstar guitarist Peter Frampton and jam band superstars Dave Matthews Band.

The nominees who were not chosen for induction include Mariah Carey, Eric B. & Rakim and Sade.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction will stream live on Disney+ on October 19 from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, and will be available on Hulu the next day. An ABC-TV special will air at a later date.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.