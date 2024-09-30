Mary J. Blige reveals dates for The For My Fans Tour

The dates for Mary J. Blige's For My Fans Tour have been revealed. Produced by Live Nation, the tour, which celebrates the singer's love and gratitude for her life, fans and loved ones, is slated to kick off Jan. 30 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Mary will also perform in Atlanta, New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto and other cities before wrapping it up in Boston on April 14.

"I am so excited to kick off this tour. I have amazing fans and am so grateful for all of the love and support they have given me throughout the years," Mary said in a statement. "This tour is for them, and I cannot wait to be able to travel to all these cities and see everyone. I am in such a place of immense gratitude and peace at this moment, so also having the chance to release my new album 'Gratitude' on November 15th ahead of this tour is really special to me."

Presales for Mary's tour start as early as Tuesday and run throughout the week before the general sale on Friday. VIP packages are available.

