Mariah Carey and Kerry Washington team up to encourage people to vote

The start of Mariah Carey's Christmas season is soon approaching, but first she's placing "Big Energy" into voting season. The singer teamed with Kerry Washington for a social media post encouraging people to get their votes in for the 2024 election.

In the clip, Mariah's on the verge of kicking off Christmastime with her song "All I Want for Christmas is You." But before she could belt out the intro, Kerry interrupts, saying, “No, no, no! It’s not your season yet, Mariah. It’s voting season!”

She then asks Mariah a few questions, including, “Have you registered? Have you made a plan?” Mariah tells Kerry she's already registered, made a plan and executed it.

"Yesss. That's amazing!" Kerry said. "Because it's my season before it's her season. So, now all we need is you!" she added, singing "you" in the "All I Want for Christmas is You" melody.

The post was shared to both Kerry and Mariah's Instagram accounts.

