RCA Inspiration marks 15 nominations at the 39th Annual Stellar Awards

RCA Inspiration celebrates 15 nominations for the 39th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, with nominations across 12 categories including Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year, Producer of the Year, Traditional Album of the Year, and more. Albums and singles by Donald Lawrence, Melvin Crispell, III, KB (RCA Inspiration/Provident Entertainment), Kelontae Gavin, Kierra Sheard (RCA Inspiration/Karew Entertainment), Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA), and Koryn Hawthorne garnered nominations for their releases this past year.

Continuing to blaze new trails in gospel and hip hop with their music, the latest albums out now are Donald Lawrence’s Donald Lawrence Presents Power: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark; Melvin Crispell, III’s No Failure; KB’s His Glory Alone II; Kelontae Gavin’s Testify; Kierra Sheard’s All Yours; Kirk Franklin’s Father’s Day; and Koryn Hawthorne’s On God.





2024 Stellar Awards nominations by artist:

Donald Lawrence Artist of the Year Producer of the Year Traditional Album of the Year

(Donald Lawrence Presents Power: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark) Special Event Album of the Year

(Donald Lawrence Presents Power: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark)

Melvin Crispell, III Male Artist of the Year Traditional Artist of the Year Traditional Male Artist of the Year Traditional Album of the Year

(No Failure)

KB Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year (His Glory Alone II) Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year (“Miracles” ft. Lecrae)

Kelontae Gavin Traditional Male Artist of the Year

Kierra Sheard Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year Contemporary Female Artist of the Year

Kirk Franklin Music Video of the Year

(“All Things” - dir. West Webb and Jalen Turner)

Koryn Hawthorne Music Video of the Year

(“Look t God” - dir. Damien Sandoval)

The 39th Annual Stellar Awards will be taped at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV on July 20th, 2024. For more information about tickets and Stellar weekend events, visit: www.stellarawards.com

©2024 Cox Media Group