February is Black History Month

HOT105 celebrates Black History Month! February honors the rich history, culture, and contributions of Black people, including key figures in South Florida who have helped shape our community. This month we reflect on the resilience and strength that define Black excellence and inspire future generations to continue the fight for equality and justice. Let’s uplift Black voices and achievements all month long!

REVEREND SAMUEL DELEVOE

Reverend Samuel Delevoe was an Army veteran and one of Fort Lauderdale’s first Black police officers. Later, he became a dedicated community activist, politician, businessman, civil rights leader, and street minister. His legacy of service and leadership continues to inspire South Florida’s fight for equality and justice.





HOWARD GARY

Howard Gary was a prominent bond dealer and Miami’s first Black city manager. As an investment banker, underwriter, and securities dealer based in South Florida, Gary made history as Miami’s first African American and youngest city manager, serving from 1981 to 1984. His groundbreaking leadership paved the way for future generations in both business and public service.





JOHNNY JONES

Johnny Jones was the first Black superintendent of schools in Dade County. His incredible journey took him from picking cotton and working as a busboy and short-order cook to leading the nation’s fifth-largest school system. His story is a testament to perseverance, dedication, and the power of education to transform lives.





THOMAS J. REDDICK JR.

Thomas J. Reddick Jr. made history as the first African-American attorney to practice law and open an office in Broward County. He also broke barriers as the first African-American circuit court judge in the state of Florida. His groundbreaking achievements paved the way for future generations of Black legal professionals and advocates for justice.





GWENDOLYN “GWEN” SAWYER CHERRY

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Sawyer Cherry made history as the first Black woman to attend the University of Miami Law School and the first to practice law in Dade County, Florida. Her trailblazing journey and dedication to justice have left a lasting legacy, inspiring countless individuals to break barriers and pursue their dreams in law and beyond.





JOSEPH MIDDLEBROOKS

Joseph Middlebrooks made history as the first African American registered and licensed architect in Florida. His pioneering work not only broke barriers in the field of architecture but also paved the way for future generations of Black architects, leaving an enduring legacy in the design and construction industries.





CHARLES MITCHELL

Charles Mitchell made history as the first African-American engineer in the state of Florida. His groundbreaking achievements in the engineering field broke racial barriers and opened doors for future generations of Black professionals in science, technology, and engineering.





CHERISE GAUSE

Cherise Gause made history as the first Haitian-American woman to serve as Chief in North Miami. Her leadership and trailblazing career have paved the way for greater diversity in law enforcement, inspiring future generations of women and people of color in public service.





JERRY RUSHIN

Jerry Rushin, a radio pioneer, made history in 1980 as the first African American to manage a radio station in South Florida when he was appointed General Manager of WEDR-99Jamz. A trailblazer in the industry, Jerry went on to serve as the VP and General Manager of CMG Miami, and he continues to lead the way, inspiring future generations in radio and media.





MAX ROBINSON

Max Robinson made history as the first African-American broadcast network news anchor in American television. A trailblazer in journalism, Robinson helped pave the way for future Black journalists and was one of the founders of the National Association of Black Journalists, advocating for diversity and representation in the media.













