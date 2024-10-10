Lionel Richie to release memoir in 2025

By Jill Lances
Lionel Richie is getting ready to open up about his life. The R&B star is set to add "author" to his resume with the release of his yet-to-be-titled memoir on Sept. 30, 2025.

According to the description, the book will be an "intimate, deeply candid memoir," with Lionel sharing "hilarious and harrowing events that seek to inspire all who doubt themselves or feel their dreams don't matter."

“Lionel chronicles lessons learned in the course of his most unlikely of success stories—from a painfully shy, 'tragically' late bloomer to his dramatic transformation into a world-class entertainer and composer of love songs that have played as the soundtrack of our lives," it continues.
The book will follow Lionel from his days growing up in Tuskegee, Alabama, and cover his “raucous adventures” as a member of The Commodores, being signed to Motown, his breakout solo career, writing “We Are The World” and more.

Richie's memoir is available for preorder now.

