Lil Jon's music to soundtrack a few Peloton classes

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Lil Jon is all about promoting wellness of the mind, body and soul. The producer, whose love for meditation is well known, will be bringing his music to six of Peloton's classes, including cycling, strength and meditation. He's also set to pop up in a few live classes, including Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts' meditation class, on launch day.

"My meditation journey really led me to take on a more positive mindset, and has really helped drive awareness and access to the practice of meditation; everyone deserves to find an outlet that gives them moments of peace," Lil Jon says, per Billboard. "I'm excited to join Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts, I know what an influential force she is in the yoga and meditation space!"

The Lil Jon Artist Series starts June 27 on the Peloton app. It's not clear what music will be used, but it's likely some classes will feature his guided meditation albums, Total Meditation and Manifest Abundance.

