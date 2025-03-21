Kendrick Lamar being considered as performer for 2028 Summer Olympics

You might want to keep the TV on for the latest Kendrick Lamar news: he's being considered as a performer for the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will take place in his native Los Angeles.

"The rebirth, the rebuild, maybe reimagining L.A. 2.0—and the Olympics as a catalyst for all those things—we think is really part of our ethos," Los Angeles Olympic organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "Fortunately in my day job I represent Kendrick Lamar. He is truly an L.A. icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way."

Wasserman's day job is founder and CEO of the global sports marketing and talent agency Wasserman.

The news of Kendrick's possible Olympics appearance arrives after the NFL released the final statistics of his Super Bowl halftime performance. The show garnered 133 million viewers and over 810 million impressions. It even became the first video to top 100 million views on the official NFL TikTok, among other things.

