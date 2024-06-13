Kehlani raises over $550K in support of Palestine, Congo and Sudan with "Next 2 U" merch

Kehlani put her money where her mouth is regarding her support of Palestine amid the ongoing war in Gaza, and it's paid off. The merch she released alongside the "Next 2 U" music video has earned over $555,000 for people living in Palestine, Congo and Sudan.

"Next 2 U tees capped out with over $555K raised," Kehlani wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "This song is about protection, something that institutions have failed to do for the people of Palestine, Congo, and Sudan. No one got us the way we got each other. Me & my team feel overwhelmed with gratitude for yall showing out for this fundraiser."

“We’re blessed to say we supported artists in the West Bank while raising money for families in Gaza, Sudan, and Congo. We’re blessed to say that we are supported by a community standing on business together. We’re blessed to play a small part in a growing tide towards the truth about Palestine," she continued.

Kehlani then expressed her gratitude to fans for "showing out on the streets of DC, with your dollars, with your labor and [organizing], with your bodies blocking business as usual."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.