K. Michelle share's her do's and don't's for dating, says she was 'never fake' on 'Queens Court' season 2

For the last few weeks, K. Michelle's quest for love on season 2 of Queen's Court has been playing out for fans to see. With three more episodes left to air on Bravo, she shares some of her do's and don'ts in dating with ABC Audio.

To get on K. Michelle's radar, a man must be affectionate, have a job and stability, and love God.

A turn-off for the singer, however, is a man who is sassy. "This sassy man apocalypse going on. I hate a sassy man. Calm it down, sir. Calm it down," she says. K is also not a fan of men who scratch their testicles or who are simply just insecure, as she's a successful singer.

"I don't like to be, like, bothered, especially in my career," K. Michelle shares. "I don't like an insecure man. They can't handle what I do."

She says her experience on Queens Court was an honest one that may have also helped make the season entertaining.

"I make sure I say what I want to say and show what I want to show. But I'm never fake about it at all," K. Michelle says. "I think it's a very entertaining season. I know what people like to watch, what they like to see ... and I know it's not a show that they'll skip episodes. I know they'll keep watching it."

All episodes of Queens Court season 2 are available to watch on Peacock; a new episode airs weekly on Bravo.

