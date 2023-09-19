JT gushes over new Beats by Dre campaign: "This was a day"

Omar Vega/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

JT seems to be really proud of her latest business venture.

After joining the Beats by Dre family as the face of their latest Solo3 headphone campaign and sharing official images from the photoshoot, the rapper opened up about the positive experience she had on the project.

"Being a room full of [talented] women & men! Feeling like the new girl at a school being so very new to this they made me feel so comfy," she said on her Instagram Story. "This was a day."

JT concluded her message by thanking London-based singer and fashion designer Mowalola, the artist behind the new headphone design.

The City Girls member also hopped in Mowalola's IG comment section to again publicly thank her for the opportunity.

"Awwww thank you for choosing me to be apart of this," she wrote.

In the futuristic campaign photos, JT sports a pair of bright silver wireless, over-ear headphones with scratch marks on either side and the brand name, Mowalola, etched at the top.

Per Mowalola and the Beats by Dre Instagram, the new technology is up for grabs starting September 21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!