Jennifer Hudson announces first holiday album, return of talk show's third season

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Jennifer Hudson will be giving fans The Gift of Love this holiday season, or should we say the gift of music? Her first holiday album, out Oct. 18, will feature her versions of songs like "O Holy Night," "Winter Wonderland" and "Auld Lang Syne," as well as some of her own original songs, backed by a South African quintet named The Joy. Partner and Grammy winner Common appears on the song "Almost Christmas."

Before then, however, Hudson will return to our television screens on Sept. 16 as host of her self-titled talk show. This season will mark her third one.

See the full track list for Hudson's The Gift of Love album below:

"Hallelujah"
"Winter Wonderland"
"Carol of the Bells (ft. The Joy)"
"Find The Love"
"O Holy Night"
"Make It To Christmas"
"Santa to Someone"
"My Favorite Things"
"Little Drummer Boy"
"Go Tell It On The Mountain"
"Almost Christmas (ft. Common)"
"Jingle Bells (Prelude)"
"Jingle Bells"
"The Christmas Song"
"Auld Lang Syne"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!