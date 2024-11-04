Jennifer Hudson returning to 'The Voice' as mega mentor

Jennifer Hudson is making a return to The Voice. After serving two nonconsecutive seasons as a coach on the competition show, she'll be taking on a different role for season 26: mega mentor.

She'll be bringing her expertise and guidance to contestants on Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire's teams, which are heading into the knockout rounds. Sting will also provide help as a mega mentor, giving advice to members on Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani's teams. This will mark the first time the show has had two mega mentors in a single season, according to Variety, and the first time JHud has returned since coaching on season 15.

Season 26 of The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The episode will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

The news of Jennifer's mentoring duties arrives as her album, The Gift of Love, has entered at #10 on Billboard's Top Holiday Albums chart.

