James Brown's legacy has inspired a new capsule collection

Barriers Worldwide/Primary Wave Music/James Brown Estate

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

James Brown's music career and activism will be celebrated via a new capsule collection, the result of a partnership between Barriers Worldwide, Primary Wave Music and the James Brown Estate.

The new collection features hoodies and T-shirts, with drawings inspired by some of Brown's best career moments, vintage graphics and designs featuring historic references.

"We're excited to partner with Barriers Worldwide on their new capsule collection," said Songhay Taylor, the James Brown Estate's marketing manager. "James Brown was a musical legend and a voice for social change. This collection, along with Barriers' mission, keeps his spirit alive and shows his enduring impact on today's generation."

The Barriers x James Brown capsule collection is now exclusively available online at barriersworldwide.com.

