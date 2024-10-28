ICYMI: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and more

Snoop Dogg's long teased album will be coming before the year's end. Taking to Instagram Sunday, the rapper announced that The Missionary, a Dr. Dre-produced album, will be out in December.

Ice Cube opened up Game 2 of the World Series with his performance of "Today Was A Good Day" and "Bow Down" in Dodger Stadium, representing the team and his native LA. Ahead of Monday's game, Fat Joe will take the field in his hometown of New York, where he'll perform "New York" and "All the Way Up."

Saweetie paid a visit to her alma mater San Diego State University for homecoming and danced with the majorette team she used to be a part of. The song of choice was her own: "Icy."

Lizzo leaned into a joke made about her on South Park and turned it into her Halloween costume. She dressed up as the Ozempic-related weight loss pill named after her in the episode "The End of Obesity" and danced alongside someone dressed as the show's Cartman.

