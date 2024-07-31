ICYMI: Gordo x Drake drop "Healing" video, Polo G's new album and more

-- Cardi B called former President Donald Trump out again, this time after he said that he'll give cops immunity if he's re-elected president. "We're going to give immunity to police so that they can do their job," Trump said in a clip from his rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Cardi then tweeted, "AFTER WATCHING SONYA MASSEY GET KILLED IN 4K …..just wow ….he never changed."

-- Polo G is coming out with a new album. Arriving Aug. 9, Hood Poet features co-stars GloRilla, Lil Durk, Future, Offset, G Herbo and more. Lil Durk makes an appearance on the next single, "We Uh Shoot," which drops Friday.

-- Gordo dropped a new video for his song "Healing" featuring Drake. The clip captures a day in the life of TikTok user The Don Madfunz, whose story he found captivating. "The Don would walk 9 miles to work every single day despite the weather or his personal safety… he risked it all for his family… and dreamed one day of his very slow walk being over and finally being able to own a car for himself so he can provide for his family," Gordo said, per Variety. "With this video, I wanted to show that Don's positive attitude and joyful spirit are something we can all learn from, no matter what we're going through."

-- SIR's Toronto show was canceled and he let fans know he's working on rescheduling. Fellow TDE label mate ScHoolboy Q, whose show in the city was also canceled, previously joked that Drake was punishing the label following Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Upon seeing SIR's announcement, Q tweeted, "TAKE YO A** HOME BOY.. SING ON THE BUS ITS OVA WIT." SIR responded, "They DON'T like us" and was later invited to go to Q's show in Phoenix.

