ICYMI: GloRilla, Alicia Keys and Cardi B + Offset

GloRilla recently went on a 30-day fast, which included reading, working out three times a week and avoiding nightlife, but she says the hardest part was not drinking alcohol. "I probably say that drinking [was the hardest to avoid], but I'm not a drinker anyway. I don't take shots unless it's occasionally. I drink margaritas," Glo told BET. "I [had] a lot of stuff to do like the game events–All-Star Weekend and the Super Bowl. I had shows, and I couldn't drink. I normally like to prep myself with a little drinky drink. But I couldn't do that."

“Some people did it with me and that did make it easier, the few people that did," she continued. "When everybody was around just drinking, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was trying to stay away from them.”

Alicia Keys recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of Hell's Kitchen at the Shubert Theatre, alongside a star-studded crowd including Busta Rhymes, Cory Hardrict, Ava DuVernay, Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen, Rome Flynn, Angie Martinez and, of course, her husband, Swizz Beatz. The show took place hours after Keys watched as the Empire State Building lit up in blue and yellow in honor of the Broadway musical. Hell's Kitchen opened on April 20, 2024.

Cardi B stepped out with her rumored beau, the NFL's Stefon Diggs, over the weekend and clips of them at a club surfaced on social media. When a fan commented, "Offset punching air," Offset responded that he is "happy for her."

