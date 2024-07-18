ICYMI: Eminem shows up at pop-up shop, Stephen Curry's thoughts on "Not Like Us" and more

-- Schoolboy Q's concert in Toronto was canceled, and he believes it has something to with his appearance in Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" video and Drake's people.

"THey just cancelled my sHow in TORONTO," Q wrote on the social platform X Wednesday. "CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING."

"TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium if we wanted to get yall we would've just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don't cry..," he wrote in a second post. In a third, he wrote, "Actually I get it.. Nvm tHis s*** Lokey Hilarious… Iono wHy dot put me in tHat f****** video."

-- Speaking of "Not Like Us," Stephen Curry doesn't seem to like it — or, rather, doesn't like that it's constantly being played. In a viral clip, the song comes on and Curry says, "Damn with this song. It's not the only song in America." While many believe LeBron James said "I love it" in response, it appears there was more to his comment. "As much as I love it, we gotta get something else," James reportedly says, per Complex. Both players are representing Team USA in this year's Olympics.

-- Eminem shared some moments with his supportive fans when he visited the London pop-up for his new album, The Death of Slim Shady, which featured an open casket with roses, as well as merch that included T-shirts, hoodies and hats. He took photos with his fans and signed a few autographs.

