ICYMI: Clipse, 'Hell's Kitchen' bonus songs and more

Clipse fans got a preview to a song from the duo's upcoming album Let God Sort Em Out. A clip recently surfaced online of a minute-long snippet that hears Pharrell Williams singing on the track. Pusha T could also be heard rapping about the "art of war."

Hell's Kitchen is dropping three new bonus tracks to its soundtrack: "The River" featuring Alicia Keys and introducing Amanda Reid, "Not Even the King" featuring Durrell "Tank" Babbs and "If I Ain't Got You" featuring Tank. "If I Ain't Got You" will be available on May 16, followed by the May 19 release of "The River" and "Not Even the Kin." Reid will take over the role of Ali in Hell's Kitchen starting May 27.

Blue Ivy Carter seemingly responded to rumors she's the one who manages her mom Beyoncé and crew. As seen in a video shared online, Blue joined Bey onstage at a recent Cowboy Carter show and noticed a sign that read, "We Love U Manager Blue." She then pointed at the person who was holding the sign, shook her head yes, and gave them thumbs up, as if she were confirming the news.

