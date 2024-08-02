ICYMI: Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna drops "One of Wun" video and more

-- While onstage at Lollapalooza, Megan Thee Stallion got a surprise from Angel Reese. The two hugged before dancing to "Where Them Girls At?" from the rapper's album Megan. Also featured on the project is "Mamushi," for which she recently teased a music video.

-- Tinashe unveiled the track list for her album Quantum Baby, due out Aug. 16. It's comprised of eight tracks, including her first Hot 100 entry, "Nasty." No features have been mentioned.

-- Gunna has released the video for his track "One of Wun." The clip, directed by Spike Jordan, sees him take on dual roles as very different coaches whose teams go face to face at the Overtime Elite youth basketball league arena. One is cool and calm while the other screams from the sidelines. Both outcomes are displayed, showing Gunna as the winner in each situation. A few well-known high school basketball players are featured in the video, including the #1 and #2 ranked players in the country, Tyran Stokes and Brandon McCoy Jr.

-- Chlöe is modeling pieces from Lizzo's shapewear brand, Yitty. She's featured in the recently launched Nearly Naked campaign wearing a bodysuit, a sculpting dress, high-waisted shorts and a bralette. "I'm so happy to share that i teamed up with @YITTY," she wrote on Instagram. "They embody everything that i stand for —celebrating every body and loving every inch of who you are. i can't wait to show you why i'm obsessed and i know you'll love my favorite styles too !!!"

-- Kid Cudi has some new music coming and he's contemplating a fall release. "I'm so hype. I got my next album finished and I really cant wait for yall to get a taste," he tweeted on Thursday. "Maybe this Fall."

