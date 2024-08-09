H.E.R. to sing U.S. national anthem at Summer Olympics closing ceremony

The Summer Olympics will soon come to an end, with help from five-time Grammy winner H.E.R. The singer will perform the U.S. national anthem at the Stade de France on Sunday, during the event's closing ceremony. It also marks the official hand over to the city next in line to host the Summer Olympic Games: Los Angeles.

"We got a lot of super talented people that's going to be gettin' down, doin' what they do, makin' it come true ... for the red, white and the blue," Snoop Dogg said Thursday while announcing the news, alongside NBC's Mike Tirico. "Yeah, H.E.R. will also be performing the national anthem," he continued, noting he would have loved to see her perform the "Star-Spangled Banner."

“I can’t wait to bring this experience to Los Angeles,” he added of the Olympics. “This was amazing, but I just feel like LA is gonna be a supersize version of what we just did.”

In celebration of LA28, LA's third time hosting the Olympics, the new custom emblem inspired by the city was revealed. It's a bold black L, a makeshift A made from a purple guitar and blue sunglasses, and the number 28 in bold and black; the Olympic rings are found underneath.

The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympic Games starts at 3 p.m. ET live and will air again at 7 p.m.

