Flavor Flav lands partnership with his favorite restaurant, Red Lobster

Flavor Flav's love for Red Lobster has helped him secure a partnership with the restaurant chain. According to Billboard, he now appears in ad for Red Lobster's Crab Your Way campaign, which celebrates the upcoming Crabfest and the new flavors: Cajun Butter and Roasted Garlic Butter.

"When @flavorflavofficial says he wants to rally all the Red Lobster fans the only appropriate response is yeahhhhh boyeeeee," he and Red Lobster wrote in a joint Instagram post.

In the comments section, Flav added, “Y’ALL WE DID THIS TOGETHER!!!, All it took was ya boy going viral to get a partnership with his favorite restaurant,!!! YEAH BOYYYEEEE,!!!"

Flav did indeed go viral recently, because he purchased the whole menu at a Red Lobster, hoping to help save the company after it filed for bankruptcy and shut down many of its restaurants.

"We love seeing our fans show up and rally for us, so when Flavor Flav reached out, we answered the call and invited him to join us in reminding fans we're here to stay," Red Lobster's chief experience officer, Sara Bittorf, said in a statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.