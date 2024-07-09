Cory Hardrict says fans will find out more about Coach Marcus on final season of 'All American: Homecoming'

On the second season finale of All American: Homecoming, fans were left with a cliff-hanger: Coach Marcus, who is in a relationship with Dr. Amara Patterson, is actually married. With the third and final season finally underway, Cory Hardrict, who plays Marcus, says this go around, fans will learn about that as well as all the other missing pieces from his character's story.

"You're going to find out all of that this season. Like without giving it away, it's definitely entertaining. And, people are going to be like, oh my gosh, I didn't know all that. So you're going to get all of that this year for sure," he tells ABC Audio. He notes there's also "some real good moments this season for Coach Marcus and his whole family dynamic and then his relationship with Doctor Patterson" and his wife.

Fans will also continue to see Coach Marcus play a father figure to the students on campus, including one whose story ends up hitting close to home.

"I'm a father and he was a father figure to these students. So I was able to bring some of my real life into this character," Cory says of how he taps into the role. "That's why I was able to play him so well."

"Just to be inspiring for kids and people and just let them know that with hard work and dedication, you can do anything you want to do in this world," he continues. "So that's what Coach Marcus stood for. Just tough. He's just passionate, tough love. And I'm like that in real life. So it was kind of a smooth transition."

Season 3 of All American: Homecoming premiered its final season Monday. It will air Mondays on CW at 8 p.m. ET.

