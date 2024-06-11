Common teaming with Pete Rock for joint album

Common and Pete Rock's "Wake Up" collaboration is a tease to their upcoming, full-length album. They have announced the release of The Auditorium Vol. 1 via Loma Vista, featuring their newly released single "Dreamin.'" Jennifer Hudson, PJ, Bilal and Posdnuos of De La Soul are also on the project.

"For me, this all started with A Dream," Common wrote on Instagram. "A Dream to let the world know I've been here. A dream to be a part of Hip Hop. A Dream to MC at a level where De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest, KRS-One and Ice Cube knew who I was. It's been a dream of mine to work with the LEGENDARY @realpeterock (on more than just one song). I've been Dreamin' my whole life."

"The love you all have been showing has been INCREDIBLE," he continued. "We pray and hope that this music will move your spirit and be with you for the rest of your life. Thanks to all who helped make it happen and to all of you for the Supreme Love. GOD Bless.”

Pete and Common's joint project continues a long history that stems back to 1996, when they worked on the Ice Cube diss track "The B**** in Yoo." Fans have since anticipated the album, which arrives July 12.

