Coachella highlights: Missy Elliott in 'Transformers' mode, Megan Thee Stallion's surprise guests and more

Coachella made its return over the weekend with its usual jam-packed lineup, but among the most talked-about moments were performances from Missy Elliott, Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion.

Missy took the stage on Friday, starting her performance in a Transformers-like look. As 3D animations projected on the screens around her, she entertained the crowd with hits "Get Ur Freak On," "She's a B****" and "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)." She also wore an outfit that resembled a trash bag and, of course, her iconic look from "The Rain" music video.

Scott's performance went down on Saturday on Coachella's main stage, with help from the Jackson State and Florida A&M marching bands and some dancers, who were floating in the air. His set featured performances of “Sicko Mode," “Fe!n,” "Stargazing" and "Skyfall," during which he was seen walking down a wall.

Megan helped close things out on Sunday, surprising fans with guests Queen Latifah, Victoria Monét and Ciara. Queen Latifah performed "U.N.I.T.Y.," and Victoria sang "On My Mama" as well as her song with Megan, "Spin." Ciara then took the stage to perform "Roc Steady" — her collab with Megan and Flo Milli — as well as "Goodies," with Meg captured doing the choreography with her. Some of the songs Meg performed from her discography included "Ungrateful" and "Thot S***," right down through "Savage," "Bigger in Texas" and "Body."

Coachella will continue Friday to Sunday for weekend two.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.