Ciara wishes son Win a happy 4th birthday

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson took a moment to honor their son Win Harrison, who turned 4 on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, they shared a montage of pictures and videos of Win from over the years.

"Our Sweet Precious Baby Boy Win is 4!! Yay!" Ciara captioned the clip, in which "So This is Love" played in the background. "It brings my heart the sweetest joy to see how big you laugh, think, and love already! Everyday is a Win with you in our lives! We love you so much! Happy Birthday Winnie Win!"

In Russell's Reel, he said Win lights "up every room with your joy and love for life."

"Keep shining!! Your name embodies triumph over every obstacle. You can do all things through Christ!! You are blessed, anointed, and we love you to heaven & back!"

Ciara is also mother to Future Zahir Wilburn, her son with rapper Future, as well as her other children with Russell: daughters Sienna Princess Wilson and Amora Princess Wilson.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!