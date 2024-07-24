Ciara wishes son Win a happy 4th birthday

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson took a moment to honor their son Win Harrison, who turned 4 on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, they shared a montage of pictures and videos of Win from over the years.

"Our Sweet Precious Baby Boy Win is 4!! Yay!" Ciara captioned the clip, in which "So This is Love" played in the background. "It brings my heart the sweetest joy to see how big you laugh, think, and love already! Everyday is a Win with you in our lives! We love you so much! Happy Birthday Winnie Win!"

In Russell's Reel, he said Win lights "up every room with your joy and love for life."

"Keep shining!! Your name embodies triumph over every obstacle. You can do all things through Christ!! You are blessed, anointed, and we love you to heaven & back!"

Ciara is also mother to Future Zahir Wilburn, her son with rapper Future, as well as her other children with Russell: daughters Sienna Princess Wilson and Amora Princess Wilson.

