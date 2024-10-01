Chris Brown's the subject of a new documentary by Investigation Discovery

Diddy is not the only one on Investigation Discovery's radar. According to Variety, the network is working on a documentary about Chris Brown and the legal issues he's faced over the years.

Chris Brown: A History of Violence will look into the allegations of assault, domestic violence and sexual assault against Brown, going "back to his troubled childhood" to "explore the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse." It will feature commentary from experts, as well as "thoughtful reflections into each survivor's experience and the psychological destruction in the aftermath of their abuse." An unknown accuser will also come forward for the first time with her allegations against Brown.

"I have not spoken about this matter publicly, but that's the only way he can be stopped," she says in the trailer of the documentary.

Chris Brown: A History of Violence airs Oct. 27 on ID at 9 p.m., launching ID's third annual No Excuse for Abuse campaign. Following the doc, Sunny Hostin of The View will host a conversation about intimate violence.

“Throughout my career, I have always prioritized being a fierce defender of women and children,” Hostin said in a statement. “Domestic violence is a very close, personal issue to me as I reflect on my past as a prosecutor of these types of cases, and in my role as a mother and public figure whose actions inform and help shape the next generation. This issue is a prevalent epidemic which knows no socio-economic boundaries, so I am dedicated to expanding and continuing this crucial conversation. The more we know, the better we can help advocate for change as a society.”

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.