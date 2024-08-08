Chlöe on working with Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson on 'Fight Night': "[They] made me feel comfortable"

Chlöe is a woman of many titles, but in Peacock's Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, she flexes her acting skills. In the film, she stars alongside Taraji P. Henson and Samuel L. Jackson, who gave her advice and the confidence she needed to portray her character, Lena.

"A piece of advice that stuck with me during filming, Taraji, she told me … 'Find your light, pay attention, and find your light' like where the lighting angles are coming from," Chlöe told HelloBeautiful. "She made me feel comfortable and warm and loved, and I have to truly say the same about Samuel L. Jackson."

She added Jackson "gave me so much confidence that I don’t even think he knew what he gave me to know that, OK, I can do the same with someone as great as him."

Fight Night premieres on Sept. 5, following the release of Chlöe's sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise. In a world where she's under intense scrutiny, she says the album, which she recorded in St. Lucia, helped her find some peace.

“I can walk around with no makeup, I can walk around loving my body, I can go to the ocean, truly just pray to God and thank him for the blessings that I have," she said of St. Lucia. "And it reminds me that life isn’t all about what my career is. It’s not about outer validation, but the inner peace."

Chlöe continued, “I just really wanted people to feel the peace and the love that this place has brought me, where it was able to open up my creative mind and my creative spirit to literally write my troubles away in paradise."

Trouble in Paradise arrives on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.