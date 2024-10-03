Chlöe on Beyoncé signing, advising her and inspiring her

Chlöe has come a long way since singing covers of songs with sister Halle, and that's all thanks to Beyoncé. Speaking to Glamour, she talks about the influence Bey has had and continues to have on her life and career.

Chlöe actually appeared alongside Bey in The Fighting Temptations when she was 5 and later 2012's Let It Shine. In 2013, she and Halle recorded a cover of "Pretty Hurts," prompting Bey to reach out and ask for their permission to share it on social media.

"We got an email from her company, Parkwood Entertainment, asking for permission to post it on her socials. Then they shared that Beyoncé wanted to sign us to her label. And we were ecstatic, especially me," Chlöe recalls. "I was such a huge Beyoncé fan ... I would always tell Halle, ‘We're going to be the first group she signs to Parkwood.' It's crazy to think that my dream came true.”

She says when they met Bey "looked like a floating angel, and she was just really, really great.”

Chlöe says she's since "been such an amazing person to have in our corner,” serving as a great example of "talent and success, but also in how she treats people with respect and uses her platform to highlight important issues like Black Lives Matter."

Bey's ability to break through boundaries also inspired Chlöe to sing beyond the R&B music people are used to.

“She dares to be different. She doesn’t allow people to box her in or label her, and that’s why she’s broken so many boundaries as a Black woman," Chlöe said of Bey, adding some advice she's gotten from the singer. “She said we’d have to let the world catch up to us because we’re so ahead of the curve."

