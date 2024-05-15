Tyscot Records and Affiliated Artists Receive 6 Stellar Gospel Music Award Nominations

Tyscot Records, the oldest African American-owned gospel label still in operation, and its talented artists are making waves with six nominations in the upcoming 39th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

John P. Kee’s heartfelt project, “Tribute to a Legend: Rance Allen, Chapter One,” is a beautiful homage to his mentor, Bishop Rance Allen, featuring amazing performances from Kelontae Gavin, Deitrick Haddon, and Gene Moore. The reimagined version of Allen’s iconic song “Something About the Name Jesus” is a true standout. Kee’s nominations for Traditional Male Artist of the Year and Special Event Album of the Year are well-deserved.

Anthony Brown & group therAPy’s album “Affirmations” has garnered much recognition with two nominations, showcasing their talent in the categories of Duo/Chorus Group of the Year and Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year. Their hit singles “Speak Your Name” and “Up Up Up” are climbing the charts and capturing hearts.

Bri Babineaux, with her soulful voice, is gearing up for the release of her first album in three years. Her single “I Will Wait” has already topped the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart, and the music video directed by Avery Henley has received well-deserved acclaim.

VaShawn Mitchell’s album “Chapter X: See the Goodness” is a true gem, earning him a nomination for Praise and Worship Album of the Year. His collaboration with Donnie McClurkin on the uplifting track “See the Goodness” has resonated with audiences worldwide.

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards will be a night to remember, taking place on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a celebration of talent, dedication, and the power of gospel music to inspire and uplift souls.

The Late Bishop Rance Allen in the six-song album, Tribute to a Legend: Rance Allen, Chapter One project includes performances by Kelontae Gavin, Deitrick Haddon, and Gene Moore. John P. Kee’s nominations include Traditional Male Artist of the Year and Special Event Album of the Year.

Anthony Brown & group therAPy’s latest album, Affirmations, secured two nominations for Duo/Chorus Group of the Year and Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year. Their single “Speak Your Name” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart, and “Up Up Up” is currently at No. 18 on this week’s chart.

Bri Babineaux, a Louisiana native, is diligently working on her first album in three years. The lead single from the upcoming album, “I Will Wait,” claimed the top spot on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart. The music video for the single earned a nomination for director Avery Henley.

Additionally, VaShawn Mitchell’s album, Chapter X: See the Goodness, earned him a nomination for Praise and Worship Album of the Year. The album features the chart-topping single “See the Goodness,” a duet with Donnie McClurkin. The Stellar Gospel Music Awards are set to take place on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.





©2024 Cox Media Group