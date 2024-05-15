Tyscot Records and Affiliated Artists Receive 6 Stellar Gospel Music Award Nominations

#TyscotRecords #BishopRanceAllen

Tyscot Records

By Missey Bailey

Tyscot Records, the oldest African American-owned gospel label still in operation, and its talented artists are making waves with six nominations in the upcoming 39th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

John P. Kee’s heartfelt project, “Tribute to a Legend: Rance Allen, Chapter One,” is a beautiful homage to his mentor, Bishop Rance Allen, featuring amazing performances from Kelontae Gavin, Deitrick Haddon, and Gene Moore. The reimagined version of Allen’s iconic song “Something About the Name Jesus” is a true standout. Kee’s nominations for Traditional Male Artist of the Year and Special Event Album of the Year are well-deserved.

Anthony Brown & group therAPy’s album “Affirmations” has garnered much recognition with two nominations, showcasing their talent in the categories of Duo/Chorus Group of the Year and Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year. Their hit singles “Speak Your Name” and “Up Up Up” are climbing the charts and capturing hearts.

Bri Babineaux, with her soulful voice, is gearing up for the release of her first album in three years. Her single “I Will Wait” has already topped the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart, and the music video directed by Avery Henley has received well-deserved acclaim.

VaShawn Mitchell’s album “Chapter X: See the Goodness” is a true gem, earning him a nomination for Praise and Worship Album of the Year. His collaboration with Donnie McClurkin on the uplifting track “See the Goodness” has resonated with audiences worldwide.

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards will be a night to remember, taking place on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a celebration of talent, dedication, and the power of gospel music to inspire and uplift souls.

The Late Bishop Rance Allen in the six-song album, Tribute to a Legend: Rance Allen, Chapter One project includes performances by Kelontae Gavin, Deitrick Haddon, and Gene Moore. John P. Kee’s nominations include Traditional Male Artist of the Year and Special Event Album of the Year.

Anthony Brown & group therAPy’s latest album, Affirmations, secured two nominations for Duo/Chorus Group of the Year and Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year. Their single “Speak Your Name” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart, and “Up Up Up” is currently at No. 18 on this week’s chart.

Bri Babineaux, a Louisiana native, is diligently working on her first album in three years. The lead single from the upcoming album, “I Will Wait,” claimed the top spot on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart. The music video for the single earned a nomination for director Avery Henley.

Additionally, VaShawn Mitchell’s album, Chapter X: See the Goodness, earned him a nomination for Praise and Worship Album of the Year. The album features the chart-topping single “See the Goodness,” a duet with Donnie McClurkin. The Stellar Gospel Music Awards are set to take place on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Missy Bailey

Missey Bailey

Sunday Morning Joy! On Assignment with Missey Bailey

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!