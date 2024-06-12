Cash Money Records founders to be honored at YouTube's second Leaders and Legends gala

YouTube is back with its second annual Leaders and Legends gala, and this time it's honoring the founders of Cash Money Records, Bryan "Birdman" Williams and Ronald "Slim" Williams. The two will receive the 2024 Leaders and Legends Award for their role in popularizing Southern rap music and breaking out artists, including Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Mannie Fresh and Juvenile, who went on to have commercial success.

"The story of Cash Money Records is one for the history books," said Lyor Cohen, Youtube's global head of music. "Leaders and Legends recognizes entrepreneurship and leadership in black music and culture, attributes Birdman and Slim embody to their core. They defied the odds, raising up some of rap and hip hop's most iconic figures to superstardom and shattering sales records while doing it. We are humbled to honor the success and look forward to celebrating the music that continues to shape the label's incredible legacy."

"We at YouTube are committed to pushing the culture forward, so leading the charge to celebrate Cash Money's impact via Birdman and Slim's leadership is an honor," added Tuma Basa, YouTube's director of Black music and culture. "As a platform with a global reach and influence, it is our responsibility to acknowledge and elevate the stories of black trailblazers in the industry and remind the world of the immeasurable impact black music has on the culture globally, and that's what Leaders and Legends is all about."

The Leaders and Legends gala is set to take place in LA on June 27, days before Birdman's celebration of Cash Money Millionaires' 30th anniversary at the Essence Festival of Culture.

