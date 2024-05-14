A Boogie wit da Hoodie unveils track list for 'Better Off Alone' ﻿album

Atlantic Records/Highbridge The Label

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The title of A Boogie wit da Hoodie's next album may be Better Off Alone, but it's actually a collaborative project.

The recently unveiled track list boasts features from Young Thug and Future, who respectively appear on "Let's Go Away" and "Somebody." Cash CobainLil Durk, Fridayy and Mariah the Scientist also make appearances on the 20-song album.

Now available for preorder, Better Off Alone is due out Friday, May 17.

In June, A Boogie will take the stage at Madison Square Garden for a sold-out hometown show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

