Ashanti's thoughts on having another baby: 'Let's go!'

Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ashanti wants another "baby, baby, baby." When asked her thoughts on husband Nelly wanting another child, she told E! News, "Let's go!"

Nelly, however, clarified that it's actually the other way, insinuating that Ashanti is the one with baby fever.

“Looking at my baby’s face, it’s just like, ‘Oh, one or two more!'” she explained.

Nelly and Ashanti welcomed their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, in July after secretly tying the knot. He says she's a pretty active and happy mother.

"It's really dope because her eyes light up, his eyes light up, and I mean, I don't have to do nothing," he told Access Hollywood. "My job is pretty much over, so she's got it all. She's a one-woman record crew, and it is beautiful."

"You can just feel the love that she brings, and I'm just thankful I can help," he continued.

"She's waited so long. Now she's tackling motherhood with the best attention she could, anyone could give, and she's killing it," he adds in a chat with E!.

Ashanti also praised Nelly's parenting skills, saying, "You know, it's just beautiful to see the love and the emotion. I mean, he has it with all his kids, but obviously, KK is the baby right now. So, it's beautiful to see."

Baby KK is Ashanti's first child; Nelly has daughter Chanelle and son Cornell from a past relationship. He also adopted nephew Shawn and niece Sydney after their mother, his sister, died in March 2005 following a battle with leukemia.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

