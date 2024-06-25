Anderson .Paak announces tour supporting 2016 album, 'Malibu'

Courtesy of Live Nation

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Anderson .Paak is bringing a taste of Malibu to the rest of the U.S., and we're not talking about the city. He's set to embark on a 14-date tour in the fall that will support his second studio album, released back in 2016. Fans can expect to hear the whole album played in full, and see performances from special guests Maurice Brown and GAWD.

The tour kicks off on Sept. 18 in Bend, Oregon, and comes to a close on Oct. 13 in Atlanta. Other cities on the trek include LA, Las Vegas, Chicago, Philadelphia and Columbia, Maryland.

Tickets for the Malibu shows go on sale to the public on Friday at 9 a.m. local time via andersonpaak.com, with presales starting as early as Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

