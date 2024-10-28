Alicia Keys talks 'Hell's Kitchen,' art collection, music and more

Alicia Keys' music career is 20 years old, and she's "grateful" to have made music that still resonates with fans. Speaking to Byrdie, she says, "I'm so grateful that there is this connection that lasts [with the music] and you can feel it."

Her resume, however, has expanded since the days of "Fallin'." Alicia now has a skin care line, complete with affirmations, a Broadway musical and an art collection with husband Swizz Beatz, ventures that aren't as familiar to her as music.

"With Hell's Kitchen, I'm occupying a space that is brand-new for me, but I did not let the fact that I was not completely familiar with it stop me from trying and thriving," Keys says of the Tony-winning project.

As for the art collection, she says she "never dreamed there would be" one that "holds our family name."

With the success of her various ventures, Alicia says she remains open about what's possible in her world.

"I'm open-minded about what's possible because it will lead you to places you never imagined. I'm learning, now more than ever, that there is no limit. There's so much more to dream about, and I finally feel free enough to do it," she shares.

When asked how younger Alicia would feel about who Alicia Keys is today, she says, "Younger Alicia would probably think I'm soft now, but I actually got stronger."

"I'm so much more in touch with the truth. However, I do think the younger version of me would recognize herself in who I am today," Alicia continues. "Even though I've changed so much, my spirit and essence remain intact. I'm grateful for that because things in life can change us."

