A$AP Rocky to stand trial over 2021 Los Angeles shooting

A judge on Monday ruled that A$AP Rocky will stand trial for allegedly shooting shooting fellow Mob member A$AP Relli in Los Angeles back in 2021.

Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar decided there was enough evidence in the case to move forward with criminal proceedings against the rapper -- born Rakim Mayers, according to according to Entertainment Tonight.

Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for allegedly Relli outside of the W. Hotel in Hollywood on November 6, 2021.

One Los Angeles detective testified in court about surveillance cameras near where the shooting allegedly took place that showed a man resembling Rocky carrying a gun. The police detective testified he believed the man in the video is the rapper.

The detective testified under cross-examination that officers did not find any bullet casings at the scene of the altercation. However, Relli -- whose birth name is Terell Ephron -- claimed he returned to the crime scene and found casings himself.

Relli claimed he scheduled a meeting with Rocky, who allegedly showed up with two men and the gun he used to shoot at him. Rocky is charged with felony assault with a semiautomatic weapon charges.

If found guilty, he could face three to 12 years in state prison, the Shouse California Law Group tells ET.

A$AP Rocky’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 8, 2024.

