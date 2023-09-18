50 Cent brings out Eminem at Detroit show

Eminem surprised fans in Detroit on Sunday by joining friend 50 Cent at a show part of his Final Lap tour.

The Detroit rapper appeared onstage for performances of two of their songs: "Patiently Waiting," off 50's Get Rich or Die Tryin,' and their 2009 hit track, "Crack a Bottle," the latter of which went on to earn a 2010 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

"Detroit! Don't f******" act like you didn't know I was going to be here," Eminem said, donning a T-shirt of 50's Get Rich or Die Tryin' album cover, per The Detroit News.

He shouted 50 out as "one of the best friends I've ever known" while instructing the crowd to make noise for the rapper.

"Bro when I do anything with EM people just go crazy they know he really my boy," 50 said, returning the love on Instagram. "I love him till death!"

Eminem led a host of other Detroit artists who were tapped to perform alongside 50, including Kash Doll, Peezy and Icewear Vezzo.

Eminem and 50's long friendship dates back to the early 2000s when Eminem signed the rapper after listening to his early mixtapes and placed him under the reign of Dr. Dre.

"I have so much value for him, not just in my career, just in my life," 50 told Music Choice in 2014. "He's a guy that's one of my best friends because I can trust that he's gonna be honest in his constructive criticism."

