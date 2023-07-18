Community Resources

Public Service Announcements









Food Distributions

Farmshare , the Wayne Barton Foundation and Feeding South Florida provide free food distributions in our community. Check back here regularly for updates on when and where to find distributions near you, or visit the organization websites. Please remember that the food distributions are first come, first served, from the opening time until all food is gone. Unless otherwise noted, all distributions are Drive-Thru.

Wayne Barton Foundation provides Food Distributions at different locations every Saturday, 10am - 1pm. See the schedule for 2023 here.

Here is the monthly schedule of Farmshare Food Distributions . Check back regularly as they’re always adding new dates and locations!

This is the monthly calendar of Feeding South Florida Drive-thru Distributions . Check in daily for newly added locations.

The Deering Estate Nature Events

The Deering Estate is a Historical site in South Dade and is a home for wildlife, arts, culture and environmental education.

Ongoing events include Clear Kayak Tours, Night Hikes & Campfires, Moon Viewings, Moonlight Kayak Tours, Lighthouse of Biscayne Bay Cruises, Bird Walks, Nature Photography, Art Exhibits, and special holiday events.

Click here to see the regularly updated schedule of events at Deering.

Heal the Planet Nature Events

Heal the Planet holds a series of ‘Circle of Life’ events at Snyder Park, Fort Lauderdale.

Find information about Guided Nature Tours and ‘Young Seeds in the Park’ events, along with information about what makes Snyder Park special. The schedule is here. You’ll also find information about Nature-Based learning for children and Skills Building Workshops for adults.

The guided nature tours will take you through Snyder Park’s lush Organic Edible Landscape Garden, Butterfly Garden, Tropical Food Forest, and their newly added Wetland Boardwalk Trail.

Tours are free. Registration is requested. Full details and registration links are here .

HOMEBUYER’S WORKSHOPS

Established in 1978, Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida is a 501(c)(3) chartered member of the NeighborWorks® network, one of a nationwide network of 245 trained and certified community development organizations at work in more than 4,400 communities across America. NHSSF provides a full spectrum of homeownership services in English, Creole, Spanish, and French to assist potential homebuyers in reaching their homeownership goals.

NHSSF is also a full-service mortgage company able to consummate the following types of Real Estate Loans:

FHA Loans, VA Loans, USDA Loans, Conventional Loans, Non-Qualified Loans, Reverse Mortgages, Commercial Loans, and First Time Buyers Loans for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance.

They hold Homebuyer Education Workshops, Financial Fitness Workshops and Foreclosure Prevention Workshops monthly in both Spanish and English. Some may be required to qualify for certain types of home loans, particularly first time buyers. Check the class schedule here any time . These are all online classes:

Full information about the NHSSF Center for Homebuyer Education and Financial Wellbeing

ORGANIZATIONS:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County serve nearly 12,000 young people each year. Not only do the kids get Homework Help, Computer Access, Nutrition Guidance, a Hot Meal and a safe place to go after school, they also learn social skills, respect for others and self-esteem. BGCBC is always in need of support - donations, volunteers, etc. - to meet the needs of their Club Kids. Read more about the great work they do, and find the link to donate here.

The WOMEN’S BREAST & HEART INITIATIVE educates the Community about Disease Prevention & Early Detection for both Breast Cancer and Heart Disease.

YOU MATTER. GET YOUR MAMMOGRAM! Early detection is the key to surviving Breast Cancer. KNOW YOUR NUMBERS! Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, Blood Sugar Levels, BMI - prevent Heart Disease.

You can also support WBHI’s life-saving services when you order their new Specialty License Plate: 4 Hope. 4 Love. 4 Life. More information here .

Our libraries provide a multitude of free services, in addition to lending books. They also loan electronics like tablets and hotspots; provide free wi-fi; host classes from all ages - some in person and some online. You can borrow books, movies, music and more, digitally. Visit the library website for your county to get more information.

*** Important notice for Digital Borrowers: The Overdrive app is morphing into the Libby app for digital borrowing and downloads. You’ll need your card number to create an account with Libby. Ask your local librarian for assistance..

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS & SUPPORT

Easy 93.1 supports Women in Distress and the SafeSpace Foundation shelters in Broward and Miami-Dade County. Both provide a wide range of services for people seeking to leave an abusive relationship, including counseling and safe shelter.

Any time you need assistance or guidance, please call the 24-Hour Crisis Hotlines: 954-761-1133 800-500-1119

In an emergency always call 911.

You can support Women in Distress by donating items for their Thrift Shop year-round; and take a look at other ways to support Women in Distress with Donation Drives here.

The Broward Victims Rights Coalition provides a list of more than 2 dozen agencies that offer support and services for people in, or trying to leave an abusive relationship, here.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS & SUPPORT

In Crisis: If you are in a life-threatening situation, always call 9-1-1.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 800-273-8255

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Call or Text 9-8-8,

NAMI Miami and NAMI Broward (National Alliance on Mental Illness) provide free support and peer-to-peer group counseling sessions.

NAMI Miami - 305-665-2540; email: help@namimiami.org

NAMI Broward - 954-316-9907; email: namibroward@gmail.com, Helpline: 800-950-6264

VOTER REGISTRATION:

Any time of year is a good time to register to vote. Get election and voter registration info at the links below.

Miami Dade County - http://www.miamidade.gov/election

Broward County - browardsoe.org

Did you know you can pick up a Voter’s Registration Form at any Miami-Dade County or Broward County Library? Fill out your Voter’s Registration onsite, and they’ll submit it for you!

VETERANS’ SERVICES

Join Easy 93.1 in honoring our Veterans by supporting Mission United – helping Veterans with employment, legal, health, educational services and more. Find details at MissionUnited.org. To see upcoming events including Job Fairs and Homeowners Workshops, visit the Mission United Facebook page.

You’ll also find links to a number of organizations that provide resources and support for Veterans on our Veteran’s Resource Page.

HURRICANE SEASON - Our official Hurricane Guide

HURRICANE SEASON RUNS FROM JUNE 1ST - NOVEMBER 30TH.

Here are links to important information about Hurricane Readiness and what do before, during and after a storm:

Miami Dade County Emergency Management 2022 Hurricane Readiness Guide.

Broward County Emergency Operations.

Our TV news partner, WSVN 7 Storm Preparation Tips:

The National Hurricane Center.

American Red Cross Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

FPL Emergency Preparedness Guide.

CITY & GOVERNMENT RESOURCES

Miami-Dade County Government Information: Call 311

Broward County Government Information: Call 211

Your City Connections - click the city name to go to the city website.

Miami-Dade County

Broward County