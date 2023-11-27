Hot 105 is Giving Back for the Holidays!

|OH WHAT FUN Christmas Toy Giveaway
|Date: Saturday, December 9th 2023
|Time: 1:30pm - 4:30pm
|Location: North Dade Regional Library
|2455 Northwest 183rd Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Join us at the Institute of Wholistic Empowerment’s (IWE) Christmas toy giveaway on December 9th, 2023 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. It’s a free event that’s perfect for your children and will have them rockin’ around the Christmas tree all afternoon long.
This isn’t just any Christmas celebration, it’s a chance to make a difference in our community.
|Florida City Christmas Parade
|Date: Saturday, December 16th 2023
|Time: 11am
|Location: Loren Roberts Park. 601 NW 6th Ave Florida City FL 33034
|Join CMG Miami and Sister Circle Committee of Florida City, at the 2nd annual Christmas Parade happen inside the beautiful City of Florida City at the city’s Loren Robert’s Park, where there will be stage performances, food trucks, toy giveaways and other festivities.
|City of Opa-Locka presents, Holiday in the Park Toy Giveaway
|Date: December 16, 2023
|Time: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
|Location: Sherbondy Village Community Center 215 N Perviz Ave
Opa-locka, FL 33054
|The City of Opa-locka presents, Holiday in the Park Toy Giveaway. Registration is required. There will be entertainment for the entire family, please see the flyer below for details.
|City of Lauderhill 2023 Holiday Toy Giveaway
|Date: December 16, 2023
|Time: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
|Location: Joy’s Roti Delight - 1205 NW 40th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313
|Join us as our community comes together in the spirit of giving, making the holidays truly special for those who need it most.
The 2023 Holiday Toy Giveaway is open to Lauderhill residents only, ages 2–12. Names of children must be submitted by December 11, 2023. Pre-registration is required to ensure children will receive a toy. Children must be present on day of giveaway. Toys are limited and received on a first-registered, first-served basis.
|City of Miramar 5th annual Toy Drive
|Date: December 16, 2023
|Time: 11am - 4pm
|Location: Miramar Regional Park
16801 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
|Join us on Dec. 16th from 11am to 4pm at Miramar Regional Park! Bring a brand new, unwrapped toy(s) and enjoy entertainment, bounce houses, food, drinks, music, and more!
Seeing the community come together for the community is the most rewarding part of it all.
|3rd Annual Gifts for Grades Toy Drive
|Date: December 16, 2023
|Time: 12 pm - 4pm
|Location: Diamond In The Rough Fitness & Wellness Center 18958 Northeast 5th Avenue Miami, FL 33179
|Join us for the 3rd Annual Gifts for Grades Toy Drive on December 16, 2023, where we celebrate academic achievements with fun and gifts!
|YCHS Kids & Trick Luv Da Kids Foundation Toy Drive
|Date: Sunday December 17th 2023
|Time: 12pm-5:00pm
|Location: Goulds Park
11350 SW 216 Street, Miami, FL 33170
|Join Trick Luv Da Kids, Mr. 305, We the Best Music and YCHS Kids Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway on Sunday, 17th December, 2023 12pm-5:00pm located at Goulds Park 11350 SW 216 Street, Miami, FL 33170. This is a family friendly event with community Leaders, Local Celebrities, Entertainers, and Volunteers coming together celebrate the season of giving with toys, face painting, bounce house, food, fun, entertainment and more.
