Hot 105 is Giving Back for the Holidays!

"OH WHAT FUN" Christmas Toy Giveaway

Date: Saturday, December 9th 2023
Time: 1:30pm - 4:30pm
Location: North Dade Regional Library
2455 Northwest 183rd Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Join us at the Institute of Wholistic Empowerment’s (IWE) Christmas toy giveaway on December 9th, 2023 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. It’s a free event that’s perfect for your children and will have them rockin’ around the Christmas tree all afternoon long.

This isn’t just any Christmas celebration, it’s a chance to make a difference in our community.

Florida City Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, December 16th 2023
Time: 11am
Location: Loren Roberts Park. 601 NW 6th Ave Florida City FL 33034
Join CMG Miami and Sister Circle Committee of Florida City, at the 2nd annual Christmas Parade happen inside the beautiful City of Florida City at the city’s Loren Robert’s Park, where there will be stage performances, food trucks, toy giveaways and other festivities.

City of Opa-locka presents, Holiday in the Park Toy Giveaway

Date: December 16, 2023
Time: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Location: Sherbondy Village Community Center 215 N Perviz Ave
Opa-locka, FL 33054
The City of Opa-locka presents, Holiday in the Park Toy Giveaway. Registration is required. There will be entertainment for the entire family, please see the flyer below for details.

City of Lauderhill 2023 Holiday Toy Giveaway

Date: December 16, 2023
Time: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Location: Joy’s Roti Delight - 1205 NW 40th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313
Join us as our community comes together in the spirit of giving, making the holidays truly special for those who need it most.
The 2023 Holiday Toy Giveaway is open to Lauderhill residents only, ages 2–12. Names of children must be submitted by December 11, 2023. Pre-registration is required to ensure children will receive a toy. Children must be present on day of giveaway. Toys are limited and received on a first-registered, first-served basis.

City of Miramar 5th annual Toy Drive


Date: December 16, 2023
Time: 11am - 4pm
Location: Miramar Regional Park
16801 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
Join us on Dec. 16th from 11am to 4pm at Miramar Regional Park! Bring a brand new, unwrapped toy(s) and enjoy entertainment, bounce houses, food, drinks, music, and more!

Seeing the community come together for the community is the most rewarding part of it all.

3rd Annual Gifts for Grades Toy Drive

Date: December 16, 2023
Time: 12 pm - 4pm
Location: Diamond In The Rough Fitness & Wellness Center 18958 Northeast 5th Avenue Miami, FL 33179
Join us for the 3rd Annual Gifts for Grades Toy Drive on December 16, 2023, where we celebrate academic achievements with fun and gifts!

YCHS Kids & TrickLuvDaKids Foundation Toy Drive

Date: Sunday December 17th 2023
Time: 12pm-5:00pm
Location: Goulds Park
11350 SW 216 Street, Miami, FL 33170
Join Trick Luv Da Kids, Mr. 305, We the Best Music and YCHS Kids Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway on Sunday, 17th December, 2023 12pm-5:00pm located at Goulds Park 11350 SW 216 Street, Miami, FL 33170. This is a family friendly event with community Leaders, Local Celebrities, Entertainers, and Volunteers coming together celebrate the season of giving with toys, face painting, bounce house, food, fun, entertainment and more.


