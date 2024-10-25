Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Beauty in Black: Tyler Perry begins his first Netflix series with the first eight episodes of the high-stakes drama.

Territory: The world's largest cattle ranch searches for a successor in the show that's been called the Australian Yellowstone.

Prime Video
Canary Black: A top CIA operative is blackmailed in the new action film.

Apple TV+
Before: Billy Crystal is a tortured psychiatrist in the new thriller.

Paramount+
Lioness: Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman join forces for season 2.

Max
Somebody Somewhere: The feel-good HBO series returns for its third and final season.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

