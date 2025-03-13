Tiger Woods biopic in the works with Barack, Michelle Obama in talks to produce

A biopic about Tiger Woods is in the works.

Amazon MGM is developing the film, with Barack and Michelle Obama's company Higher Ground in talks to produce it. Deadline first reported the news.

The film will be based on Kevin Cook's book The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played. It will cover the rise of Woods as a child prodigy who later turned into a golf superstar. Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed the film King Richard, will helm the movie.

It is expected that the film will focus on Woods' four major consecutive major championship wins, a feat known as the Tiger Slam. He has won 15 major championships and has 82 PGA Tour victories.

Woods' personal life, though filled with drama, will reportedly not be depicted in the film. In 2009, several extramarital affairs he took part in came to light, which caused many companies to end their sponsorship deals with him. He was then arrested in 2017 for driving under the influence. In 2021, he survived a car accident, though he sustained leg injuries from the incident.

Along with the Obamas, Irwin Winkler, who produced Goodfellas, Rocky and Creed, is also attached to the project.

