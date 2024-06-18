Thieves Steal Entire Playground From School In Jacksonville

It seems we’ve become used to hearing about thieves stealing unusual items... like catalytic converters from cars, air conditioning systems outside of commercial buildings, even landscaping like shrubbery, but until now, I don’t recall we have heard about them stealing entire playgrounds. But it has happened, and it happened right here in Jacksonville.

The crime occurred right outside Growing Together Behavioral Center, a school for autistic kids. They have a new location on Art Museum Drive and according to a news report, they had just paid to have the playground installed. However, as employees began to filter in to work to start the new week, they noticed the playground was gone... the entire thing. Gone.... swings, slide, monkey bars... all gone. Only studs were left.

Cameras don’t give much of a clue as to who the thieves are, as they show people wandering around the area at about 3 in the morning, and then the perpetrators covered the cameras with tape, blocking any further views of who stole the equipment.

Reportedly, the estimated value of the playground is $5,000-$10,000, which makes it a grand theft. School officials are hoping the thieves will be caught and the new playground equipment returned or that the community will help in replacing the items before schools starts up again, August 12th. They were getting ready to put a fence around the playground but didn’t get a chance to, before the robbery occurred.

They have set up a GoFundMe if you’d like to help. CLICK HERE FOR THE GOFUNDME.