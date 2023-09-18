'The Nun 2' and 'A Haunting in Venice' ﻿nearly tie at box office

In a weekend marked by sluggish movie-going, two horror films, A Haunting in Venice and The Nun 2, battled it out for the top spot at the U.S. box office. The Nun 2 proved victorious, but only by a hair.

The Nun 2, which is in its second week of release, collected an estimated $14.73 million from theaters nationwide. Right on its heels, A Haunting in Venice, featuring a star-studded cast including Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh, and Tina Fey in an Agatha Christie-inspired narrative, garnered $14.5 million during its opening weekend.

While the films are nearly neck and neck, both failed to make significant earnings, making this the second worst weekend at the box office this year.

Denzel Washington's Equalizer 3 secured the third spot at the box office, pulling in $7.23 million and elevating its North American total to $73.68 million over three weeks. Globally, the film has amassed $132.4 million, with $58.7 million coming from overseas markets.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 claimed the fourth position, contributing $4.7 million in its second weekend. The romantic comedy has now accumulated $18.5 million in North America.

Greta Gerwig's blockbuster Barbie continued its impressive streak, rounding out the top five for an impressive nine consecutive weekends. The Warner Bros. production has surged to $625 million at the domestic box office, surpassing Marvel's 2012 hit The Avengers at $623 million to become the 11th highest-grossing release in cinematic history.

