'Suits' gang reuniting for TV festival panel

This year's ATX TV Festival has announced it will stage a five-year anniversary panel with the cast and creatives of Suits.

The series surprised even its creators when it found an explosion of popularity on streaming this year — four years after it ended.

The organizers of the Austin, Texas, TV expo, which runs from May 30 to June 2, say creator/EP/showrunner Aaron Korsh will be there, along with former cast members Patrick J. Adams (Mike), Sarah Rafferty (Donna) and Dulé Hill (Alex), "with more to be announced in the coming months."

The series also starred Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Abigail Spencer and, famously, Meghan Markle, who played paralegal Rachel Zane and left the series in 2017, on her way to walk down the aisle with Prince Harry in 2018.

Incidentally, she recently told Variety that Suits' newfound love from streaming fans was "wild," saying she had no idea why it became such a phenomenon.

She added, "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. ... It's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.